Julianne Moore gets honest about her least favourite food

Julianne Moore reveals what dish she hates eating at May December cast panel

Julianne Moore has recently made shocking revelation about one comfort food she loathes a lot.



Speaking at a May December cast panel in NYC moderated by Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz, Moore talked about her least favourite food in her list.

“Why do people like mashed potatoes? It’s just mush. It’s just mush!” said the 63-year-old.

Moore’s May December costar Charles Melton spoke in favour of the dish, however, the Don Jon actress clapped back and remarked, “I know, people love it, they love them — it’s just mashed mush.”

Another co-star Natalie Portman shared she’s opposed to fruit in salad.

“I’m not into it. I like fruit salad, but I don’t want a savoury salad with fruit in it. It bothers me,” stated the Atonement actress.

Moore’s confession is not the first time she disclosed about her hate for mashed potatoes.

Earlier in 2017 interview with Autocomplete, she told Matt Damon that the food is her “least favourite thing”.

“Julianne Moore does not like mashed potatoes. That’s Julianne Moore’s least favourite thing,” she commented.

In another interview with PEOPLE, both Moore and Portman praised about working with each other together in the same movie.

Moore told the outlet, “We knew each other from Hollywood events and then saw each other at a Stevie Wonder concert. I sent her an email after I saw Black Swan saying what a beautiful performance it was. But we never really had a real conversation until this film.”

“I’m so grateful we connected,” she added.