America Ferrara to be honoured with SeeHer award at 29th Critics Choice Awards

America Ferrara sets to receive SeeHer award at Critics Choice Awards

America Ferrera will reportedly be honoured with SeeHer Award at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards.



Ferrara had a great year with her biggest blockbuster movies such as Barbie and Dumb Money. She received the Groundbreaker Award earlier this month at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honouring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements.

The actress, who also earned Emmy winner for Ugly Betty, had great movies under her belt which included Real Women Have Curves, The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants and Superstore.

Not only that, Ferrara is all set to make her directorial debut with movie adaptation of the bestselling novel, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter.

According to Deadline, Ferrera also launched Poderistas, a digital lifestyle community and nonprofit in order to empower Latinas as well as harness a community of artists, influencers and leaders focused on art and storytelling.

The actress, who is also an activist, was a keynote speaker at the Democratic National Convention and March for our lives among other events.

Meanwhile, previous recipients comprised Viola Davis, Gal Gadot, Claire Foy, Kristen Bell, Zendaya, Halle Berry and Janelle Monáe.