Mark Wahlberg shares what he thinks of his daughters’ dating life

Mark Wahlberg on his daughters' dating life

Mark Wahlberg has recently shared what he thinks of his daughters’ dating life



Speaking to Fox News Digital at the Las Vegas premiere of The Family Plan, the actor said, “It depends. I'm usually pretty cool.”

“I think after the first go-round with my oldest, I realised it is what it is… it’s inevitable,” remarked the 52-year-old.

The Ted star, who shares two daughters and two sons with wife Rhea Durham, talked about a challenge he faced while preparing for his role in The Family Plan.

“Definitely learning the monologue in French and German,” admitted the Mile 22 actor.

Reflecting on assassin role in the movie, Mark told the outlet, “I braid hair, two girls. I learned how to braid.”

Earlier, Mark crashed a fraternity party with his daughter while he was visiting for parents’ weekend.

The actor clarified, “No, I was invited. I didn't crash the party. I mean, we tore it up a little bit, but it was a blast.”

Sharing father-daughter bonding time, Mark realised he expressed his disappointment over skipping college.

“Certainly, I got a quick look at what I missed out on not attending college,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, The Family Plan is available to stream on Apple TV+.