JLo and Ben Affleck's Christmas party with Margot Robbie and Michael B. Jordan

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck host extravagant Christmas bash

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck orchestrated an unforgettable Christmas celebration, hosting an intimate gathering with close friends and family that included luminaries like Margot Robbie and Michael B. Jordan on Saturday night, as reported by People.

The power couple transformed their residence into a festive wonderland, featuring a grand Christmas tree welcoming guests at the entrance, complemented by an abundance of seasonal decorations.

Social media footage captures the holiday spirit, showcasing Jennifer, in a green gown leading a rendition of 'Jingle Bells' with fellow guests amid musical accompaniment.

Although Ben is not visible in the video, attendees are seen enjoying the lively ambiance beside a live band, with sparkling garlands adding a touch of glamour to the festively adorned room.

Exclusive guest list, including Jennifer's children with ex Marc Anthony - 15-year-old twins Emme and Max - and Ben's daughter with ex Jennifer Garner, 18-year-old Violet were seen.

A source revealed that the kids, especially the twins and Violet, were at the center of the merriment, dancing and thoroughly enjoying the festivities.

While fulfilling their hosting duties, Jennifer and Ben entertained their own friends separately, exuding 'such good spirits,' according to a source.

Notable attendees included Ben's brother Casey Affleck, Jennifer Lewis, Lily Rabe, and JLo's manager Benny Medina.