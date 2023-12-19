George Clooney reveals he has no plans to reprise Batman role

George Clooney on not playing the role of Batman again in the future

George Clooney has recently revealed he has no plans to reprise his Batman role.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the LA premiere of his new movie, The Boys in the Boat, the actor quipped that it would take a lot to get him back into shape to fit into Batsuit.

“I don't think there's enough drugs in the world for me to go back there,” said Clooney.

Responding to why he made a brief cameo as Bruce Wayne in The Flash earlier this year, the Ocean’s Eleven star stated, “There was such a clamour for me to come back as [Batman], as you know.”

“I actually said, 'Where are my rubber nipples?’” joked Clooney, “And they were like, 'Can we do it without the rubber nipples?' I was like, ‘Well, it's not really my Batman, is it?’”

In October 2021 Q&A session in New York City, Clooney confessed that he didn’t think he’s superhero material in last few years, after his returns as Batman in Batman & Robin.

“I did one superhero movie and I (expletive) it up so bad they won't let me near the set,” remarked The Descendants actor during an October 2021 Q&A session in New York City following a screening of his movie The Tender Bar.

In the same month, Clooney said he won’t let his wife Amal Clooney or their kids watch the movie.

“There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me,’” he told Variety.

Clooney added, “It's bad when your four-year-old kid goes, ‘This sucks’. That could be painful.”

Meanwhile, Clooney's directorial The Boys in the Boat will release in theatres on December 25.