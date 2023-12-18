Kate Middleton shares meaningful childhood photo with big statement

Kate Middleton has delighted fans as she releases her never-before-seen photo from Childhood Christmas to school people importance of early years in building of their characters.

The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts on Monday shared a picture of Kate celebrating Christmas with her family in 1983.

The phot was captioned: "Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives."

The sweet meaningful image of the future queen has been released ahead of her 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service airing on Christmas Eve on ITV.



In the photo, two-year-old Kate is seen sitting at a Christmas dinner table in royal style, seemingly giving fans a hint that she's by birth royal or brought up in the same disciplined manners the children of the royal family are shaped for their future role.



The picture shows sweet little Kate wearing a dark cardigan and blue and white dress, along with a colorful beaded necklace. Some of the royal fans resembles Kate to her youngest child, Prince Louis.

In front of Kate rests a bowl and some lit candles, while some festive decorations twinkle behind her. Prince William's sweetheart posted the photo on social media as part of her awareness-raising Shaping Us campaign that addresses the needs of children in their first five years of life.