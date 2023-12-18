Benny Blanco gushes over ‘perfect’ girlfriend Selena Gomez

File Footage

Benny Blanco addressed his new romance with his girlfriend Selena Gomez.



The music producer shared a cooking video to promote his new cook book Wide Open on his Instagram handle with chef Olivia Tiedemann.

While preparing a crab dish, the chef teased Benny for his new love interest, saying, "We've all heard the news you have a super-hot girlfriend".



In response, the record producer said, "We're not talking about that."

However, he later passed a smile and expressed his admiration for the songstress, "She's perfect!".

Amid the blooming relationship of the new couple, a source close to Gomez revealed told US Weekly, "Selena hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time".

The report further stated, "Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together".

Speaking of her family's reaction, the insider shared, "Selena’s family absolutely approves of this relationship and they’re thrilled to see her so happy and in love".

Selena confirmed her budding romance with Benny on social media earlier in December.

