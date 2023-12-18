Khloe Kardashian calls Kim Kardashian 'sick' over sisterly banter

Khloe Kardashian called out sister Kim Kardashian on Sunday, after the SKIMS founder allegedly accused Khloe of letting her son wear shoes on the sofa.
In Kim's previous post, it showcased the 39-year-old reality star’s son, Tatum with white sneakers, engaging with his sisters.
The Good American founder took to her Instagram Stories to shut down the allegations calling her 43-year-old sister “sick.”
Khloe exclaimed: “OMG you are insane! Lol these are brand new shoes lady! You're sick.”
She came up with a witty expression and doubled down sharing: “Brand f*****g new !!!!”.
Kim had previously reposted her sister's story, which showed the kids, mentioning: "Wow wow wow what a hypocrite @khloekardashian is!!!! I want to see if anyone knows why???".
She then zoomed in the picture and shared it on her story to point out, tagging Khloe in the picture.
The businesswoman put up screenshots from Buzzfeed, calling out the entire family for thumping shoes on the couch.
Kardashian, 43, stated that Khloe has been bothered by the behavior.
"I know I know!!!! Horrible, disgusting, awful habit @khloekardashian," Kim commented on the photo.
She mentioned Kris Jenner, claiming: “Nope! Can't ever remember @krisjenner teaching us this! How did @khloekardashian learn this skill I wonder!?!? And how did she forget to pass it on???”
The reality star shared a series of screenshots, wearing heels on Khloe’s couch and receiving unfavorable reaction in return.
“Go off @khloekardashian !!!!” she ordered.
Khloe just simply responded back saying: "What's happening lol."
She then expressed: “I really feel like you finally understand the nastiest [sic] of this habit!! So I feel good about this.”
