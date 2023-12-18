Jennifer Aniston plans ‘Friends’ reunion for Matthew Perry’s memorial

Jennifer Aniston to hold special memorial ceremony for Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly planning a special reunion to include the Friends cast to honour their late pal Matthew Perry.



The reported get-together came just after two months of Perry’s tragic demise.

As per OK! Magazine, Aniston and her other co-stars Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox "will reminisce about some of their favourite times with Matt and share stories and laugh and cry."

An insider added, "The funeral was such a sad occasion, but it was mainly for Matt’s family, and they held back out of respect for them."



The source also claimed that Perry’s close friends "will undoubtedly be in tears" after remembering the late comedy star.



Reportedly, the memorial ceremony will take place at Aniston's home.

The source revealed, "She’s planning a really nice evening with good food, some wine and lots of candles and soft music. She’ll break out the photo albums and candid videos and maybe even have a slide show."



Perry was allegedly discovered lifeless by the police in a jacuzzi in his Los Angeles residence on October 28, 2023.



As per a recent autopsy report of the late Friends star, Perry died due to an overdose of ketamine and other drugs.