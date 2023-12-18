Three dead, 17 injured in Karachi building collapse

The picture shows a crowded street following a blast in Machar Colony, Karachi, on December 18, 2023. —Screengrab/Geo News

KARACHI: A gas cylinder explosion caused a two-storey building to collapse in Karachi's Machar Colony area, leaving at least three dead and 17 injured, Geo News reported on Monday.

Another building was also somewhat affected, while a vehicle parked outside the gas cylinder shop, where the explosion happened, was also damaged.



Rescue teams arrived at the place of the incident and kicked off the rescue operation. Two dead and eight wounded were shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi, the hospital administration confirmed.

The number of injured people is feared to rise as the rescue operation is still underway.

Police and rangers launched baton charge to disperse the crowd, as it hindered the rescue operation because of the narrow streets.

Talking to Geo News, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari Arif Rao Aslam said police, rangers and rescue teams were working at the incident’s site. He said a gas cylinder shop was situated in the building that collapsed because of the blast.

He said the explosion happened during the transfer of gas in the shop as a vehicle loaded with gas cylinders came to supply gas.

The police officer said three people were killed and 17 injured in the incident. The wounded included two children and four women, he said.

“Six of the wounded people received burn injuries as a fire erupted immediately after the explosion. Three buildings around the edifice that collapsed are also affected,” he said adding that the said buildings were also vacated for inspection.

SSP Keamari said the debris at the incident's site would be removed with the help of heavy machinery.

On October 11, an under-construction building collapsed in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony area, leaving at least three people dead and several others injured, according to police.

Following the incident, Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar suspended four Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officers for negligence.