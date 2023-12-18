Blake Lively pens heartfelt note for ‘denim sister’ America Ferrera after reunion

Blake Lively reunited with her former co-stars of 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants'

Blake Lively dedicated a heartfelt post to her beloved friend America Ferrera, who shared a screen with Lively in the 2005 rom-com film Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants.



The actress took to her Instagram handle and showered praise on the Barbie star for her stellar performance in the blockbuster movie.

She wrote, "I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister @americaferrera. She’s the heart and soul of @barbiethemovie because she’s the heart and soul of everything she’s a part of."



Reflecting on her unbreakable bond with Ferrera, the Gossip Girl star added, "I’ve known her for 20 years. Since I was 16. I’ve watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead."



While showering praise on her "inspiring" pal, Lively lauded Ferrera for incredibly delivering a thought-provoking speech in Barbie. "That speech she gives as Gloria felt as close to real as anything I’ve ever seen on screen."

The mother-of-four shared that she can’t wait to watch her friend sweep awards up across her living room floor. She added, "No one deserves it more… for a lifetime of brilliant work."



The Hollywood diva shared a few adorable photos of her delightful reunion with her former co-stars including Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn.

While concluding her heartfelt tribute, Lively gushed over her friends, saying, "Pants = Love. Love your sisters. Love yourself."

