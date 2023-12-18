Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck host first 'really fun' Christmas party after marriage

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'threw a really fun' Christmas party

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the power couple of Hollywood, hosted a star-studded Christmas bash for their A-lister pals and close family members on Saturday night.



From beautiful holiday decoration to Christmas carols, the pair celebrated the festival at their home in Los Angeles.

As per People, Affleck and Lopez "threw a really fun party, and they were both in such good spirits."



Casey Affleck, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lewis, Lily Rabe, Michael B. Jordan, and others joined the two, who are celebrating their first Christmas together after their marriage.



The source further shared, "the kids were all there dancing and having a great time, especially the twins and Violet."

After their marriage in 2022, Affleck and Lopez are managing their blended brood, which consists of the Gone Girl star's three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and the singer-actress' twins, she shares with her ex Marc Anthony.



On the professional front, Lopez has collaborated with her husband on a short film, set to release with her studio album This Is Me...Now.



Speaking of her working experience with the Academy Award winner, the songstress said, "it was amazing."

In conversation with Access Hollywood, Lopez said, "Nobody knows me or my story better than him. He knew me then; he knows me know."

Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.