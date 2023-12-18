Billie Eilish reaches Saturday Night Live after party in usual baggy ensemble

Billie Eilish rocks Saturday Night Live with Barbie hits performance

Billie Eilish was the musical guest in disguise on Saturday Night Live.



The singer came to New York for the show’s after party, nearly unrecognisable as she tried to maintain a low profile.

Monday marks the hitmaker's 22nd birthday.

On the last episode of 2023, the SNL alum Kate McKinnon welcomed the hitmaker back to her old haunting ground for the first time since her departure in 2022.

The singer of What Was I Made For looked cosy with an oversized red, black and white coat and a black, red and white athletic jumper with the number 52 on it.

The Grammy winner sported white trainers and wide-leg denim.

Billie wore a black billed hat over her shoulder-length dark hair, which was covered with a black toque with a red star.

The Ocean Eyes artist donned square sunglasses and silver hanging earrings.

The Oscar winner posted images of two promotional posters for her presence on Instagram Stories. 'Peak Life Experience, Thank You,' she wrote on one and signed her name.

While writing on the other one, 'I aged 5 years this week (it's okay tho) Nothing will ever beat this. I wanna do it all again!!!'

Greta Gerwig, the director of Kate for Barbie, presented Billie to the world with her first number, the Barbie hit What Was I Made For, and her second, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

Together with Claudia Sulewski, Questlove, Phoebe Bridgers, Jon Hamm, and his wife Anna Osceola, the Lovely vocalist winner toasted the episode's victory.