David Beckham heartwarming bond with daughter Harper shines on festive trip

Currently on vacation in New York, David Beckham and Harper are displaying their close father-daughter relationship.

The 48-year-old owner of Inter Miami embraced his 12-year-old daughter, Harper, in a warm bear hug during their outing in the streets of the Big Apple.

After enjoying lunch at Sadelle's restaurant in SoHo, the pair sported radiant smiles while engaging in playful antics, highlighting Harper's strong bond with her father.

Following closely behind were David's youngest son, 18-year-old Cruz, and hairdresser Ken Paves, both of whom joined the family for lunch.

David maintained his stylish look, donning a suede shearling jacket, paired with dark jeans, a navy beanie, and suede lace-up shoes.

Harper showcased her trendy style in a navy ribbed jumper, complemented by blue jeans, trainers, and accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

Cruz opted for a fashionable ensemble, featuring a stylish grey jacket paired with a T-shirt, brown trousers, and Converse trainers.

The family is savoring quality time together during their festive trip to New York City this week.