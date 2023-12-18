Baffled viewers compare Simon Cowell to 'Ventriloquist's Doll' on BGT

Simon Cowell previously sparked concern from viewers with his radically different appearance

During the Royal Variety Performance on Sunday, Simon Cowell surprised viewers, leading one perplexed observer to liken him to a 'ventriloquist's doll.'

The 63-year-old music mogul appeared at London's Royal Albert Hall to present a performance by Viggo Venn, the controversial winner of Britain's Got Talent.

Despite prior viewer concern over his noticeably altered appearance, Simon's look continued to bewilder audiences during this latest appearance.

Simon has consistently refuted rumors of undergoing a facelift but has openly expressed regret over his extensive use of botox.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one user wrote: 'Is it me, or does Simon Cowell look like a ventriloquist's doll.'

Other viewers noted that with his red tinted glasses, Simon was akin to the 80s music legend George Michael.

One posted: 'Simon Cowell has turned into George Michael,' while another added: 'George Michael Cowell.'

Viggo was crowned the Britain's Got Talent winner back in June, earning himself a spot on the Royal Variety Show, despite hugh backlash from viewers.