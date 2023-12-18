Downton Abbey star Lily James makes stylish appearance in Central London

She accessorised her perfectly-coordinated outfit with a £1,800 Prada Arqué shoulder bag

Many individuals dream of a white Christmas, but for Lily James, the preference leans towards a richer chocolate palette.

This week, the actress known for her role in Downton Abbey made a stylish appearance in Central London, showcasing an ensemble worth £6,200, all in a cohesive muted tone.

Exiting the luxurious Corinthia hotel, the 34-year-old paired a £2,555 Max Mara oversized alpaca and wool coat with the brand's £760 Carezza wide-legged trousers and a £350 wool gauze turtleneck. Notably, even the visible bra underneath her top seemed to match the tobacco brown color scheme.

Despite the sludge color, Lily, with her dark hair styled in tousled waves, effortlessly exuded a sense of style. To complement her perfectly coordinated outfit, she added accessories such as a £1,800 Prada Arqué shoulder bag, £310 Loewe tortoiseshell sunglasses, and a pair of pointed-toe boots by Paris Texas, currently discounted at £424.

A couple of weeks prior at the Fashion Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, Lily opted for a distinct look, turning heads on the red carpet in a midnight halter-neck gown by Miu Miu. This choice showcased a departure from the chocolate hues that characterized her recent ensemble.