Kourtney Kardashian shares managing skills of her 9-year-old: 'He planned the party'

Kourtney Kardashian Barker, the 44-year-old co-founder of Lemme, on Saturday, flooded her social media with the pictures from her son Reign Disick's spectacular 9th birthday event, which had doughnut cake and bouncy castles, and disclosed that he "planned" the festivities himself.



The first Instagram Story video Kardashian shared featured the tune Holly Jolly Christmas by Michael Bublé, with the comment "Happy birthday to my Reigny."

The Kardashians star recorded a tall, beautifully decorated Christmas tree inside her home for the video, then went outside to see a table laden with vibrant gift bags in front of a massive fireplace. Close by, the gourmet company Cappuccino Man had built up a bar.

In the video that followed, children could be seen having fun on three enormous bouncy castles outdoors during the celebration, one of which was modelled after the Millennium Falcon from the Star Wars film series.

"He planned the party," Kardashian captioned the photo, alluding to Reign and disclosing that her kid had played a major role in determining the particulars of the celebration.

Raising Cranes Chicken Fingers food truck and a three-tiered display of iced doughnuts with candles on top, representing Reign's birthday cake, were also on display at the celebration. Kardashian's family has been celebrating a lot of birthdays this week, with sons Mason and Reign both turning 14 and 9 on Thursday.