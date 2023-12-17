Strictly Come Dancing crowns Ellie Leach as 2023 winner

Strictly Come Dancing Crowns Ellie Leech champion 2023

Strictly Come Dancing grand finale premiered on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday December. 16. Actress Ellie Leach was crowned as Strictly Come Dancing champion 2023.

Here’s a quick rundown on the big night.

The remaining couples came forward to showcase their performances on the final night of the dance competition.

The entire cast of 2023 returned for the final routine before bidding farewell.

The finalists included, energetic Bobby Brazier, 20-year-old British Model and actor, and Dianne Buswell, an Australian Open Champion, formerly associated with the Australian version of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Strictly final song and dance list is as follows:

Favourite Dance - Couple’s Choice to This Woman’s Work by Maxwell

Show Dance - La La Land Medley

Judges’ Pick - Samba to Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton

The next set of finalists included Ellie Leach, best known for her work as Faye Windass for over 12 years on Coronation Street, along with Vito Coppola, who won his first dancing award at the age of 10.

The duo’s final song and dance list is as follows:

Favourite Dance - American Smooth to Ain’t That A Kick In The Head by Robbie Williams

Show Dance - Jennifer Lopez's Megamix

Judges’ Pick - Paso Doble to Insomnia by 2WEI

And finally, Layton Williams, best known as a stage and screen actor, playing the titular role in Billy Elliot, paired up with the six-time Italian Champion, Nikita Kuzmin.

The pair danced to the following songs in the finale episode:

Favourite Dance - Argentine Tango to Tattoo by Loreen

Show Dance - Friend Like Me by Ne-Yo

Judges’ Pick - Quickstep to Puttin’ On The Ritz by Gregory Porter

After 12 weeks of competition and battling eyes, only one of the finalists was able to lift the Glitterball trophy.

