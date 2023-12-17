Netflix announces One Piece anime remake to mark 25th anniversary

One Piece anime is all set to make a comeback with a highly-anticipated reboot.

Jump Festa’ 24 revealed that Wit Studio is planning a remake of the Netflix original anime series as a token of celebration to mark its 25th anniversary.

The latter took to their X, formerly known as Twitter to announce that the anime series is 'starting from' the East Blue Saga, teasing it might cover more than just that, however, it’s not official yet.

Netflix’s One Piece will be a “fresh new remake” of the manga, featuring all the previous action and a team of new animation artists.

Wit Studio, previously known for producing masterpieces like AOT and Spy x Family, hasn’t announced a release date as of yet.



In order to commemorate its 25th anniversary, One Piece’s official YouTube channel shared a brand new stream of the anime, regarding it as ANYTIME ONEPIECE.

The stream included a spree of episodes, playing one at a time for an entire year.

New episodes will keep adding to the list once they air on television.

However, this offer is currently only available for Japan and the franchise is yet to make an announcement mentioning other locations.