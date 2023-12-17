Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of trying to cover up 'failures'

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of hiding their professional downfall by releasing a glossy video of their charitable organisation The Archewell Foundation.

In conversation with GB News, Kinsey Schofield said, "I think that this has been professionally the worst year of Harry and Meghan’s lives."

Recently, Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation released their 2022-23 Impact Report, showcasing the couple’s charitable work for the underprivileged members of the society.

Speaking about their latest move, the royal expert added, "This is not a video they typically release around this time. They usually release this video in January of a recap of everything they’ve done."

“I think they’re trying to distract from the fact that everybody is recognising that they failed hard this year and they don’t want to move into 2024 with this stamp of losers on their foreheads," she further shared.

Earlier, the Montecito couple were branded as each other’s worst enemies after their charity foundation lost generous donors this year.

Royal commentator Angela Levine reacted to the Daily Mail report which read that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "suffered £8.7m drop in donations."

The royal author took to X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, "They are their own worst enemies. Too impatient, too spiteful and too …?"



Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, have reportedly been finding it difficult to survive in the wake of growing rift with the senior members of the royal family.