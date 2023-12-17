Jacob Elordi pairs up with Reneé Rapp to host Saturday Night Live

Jacob Elordi is all set to host the Saturday Night Live alongside Reneé Rapp as musical guest on Jan. 20.

Elordi, recently appeared on Variety’s Actors on Actors series with Colman Domingo.

The actor has been associated with several films and shows including, Amazon Prime’s Saltburn, Priscilla, HBO's Euphoria, and Netflix original trilogy, The Kissing Booth, in which he played the phenomenal role of Noah Flynn.

Meanwhile, Rapp is famous for her work as a singer-songwriter and actor, with her most recent work in Snow Angel.

Rapp garnered appreciation through her TikTok for her work on HBO’s The Sex Lives of College Girls.

The singer is also a star of Mean Girls musical adaptation, playing the role of the iconic Queen B Regina George.

This season on SNL, fans got to see icons like Emma Stone, in addition to Pete Davidson, Jason Momoa, Ice Spice, Bad Bunny, and Boygenius grace the stage among others.

This season featured several celebrity cameos, including Kristen Wiig and Mara Rudolph, appearing in Kate McKinnon’s monologue on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Taylor Swift, Pedro Pascal, Lady Gaga, Travis Kelce, and Alec Baldwin alse made surprise cameos this season.