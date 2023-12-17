Michael B. Jordan under police investigation for car crash as new evidence emerges

Michael B. Jordan could potentially face criminal charges following the investigation

Michael B. Jordan might be facing criminal charges because of social media.

Earlier this month, on December 2nd, the 36-year-old actor and director crashed his blue Ferrari into a parked car, though he was not under suspect as officials told Page Six at the time said there were no signs of anything “nefarious” and “no evidence of a DUI” when they first arrived at the scene.

However, a new video uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday showed the Creed star allegedly racing a red Ferrari before losing control and crashing into a parked Kia.

“Michael B. Jordan crashing out in Hollywood racing another Ferrari,” read the text on the video which was shot from a third person’s dashboard.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Friday, the driver of the red sports car, Tenshi Angel, revealed that he was “just vibing out” when Jordan’s Ferrari pulled up next to him.

Angel recollected that at first, they were “just cruising.”

“And then – I think it was like the next block, like halfway – we were revving the engines a little bit, then once we got to the next block that was when we was like, ‘Oh.’ Honk[ed] three times. I took off, and that’s what happened.”



In light of the new evidence, authorities told TMZ that they are looking to prove that Jordan was behind the wheel.

If they find “criminal culpability” after their investigation, Jordan could face possible criminal charges.