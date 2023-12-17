Airport staff walk through security at the new Islamabad International Airport ahead of its official opening on the outskirts of Islamabad on May 3, 2018. —AFP

KARACHI: The serving judges, regardless of which court they belong to, and their spouses have been given impunity from physically being searched at airports in Pakistan.

On an order of the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Aviation has directed the Airport Security Force (ASF) director general to exempt the judges and their spouses from body searches at airports.

“[...] Secretary Aviation has been pleased to exempt spouses of serving judges and Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan from body search at all airports,” read a notification issued by the aviation ministry, dated October 12.

On December 16, The News reported that Pakistan was in talks with a United Arab Emirates (UAE) company for installing e-gates at the Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports for self-immigration services similar to developed countries.

Airport sources had said the installation of e-gates at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, Lahore's Allama Iqbal Airport and Islamabad International Airport was under consideration to expedite the immigration service for passengers of developed countries.

Like the airports of Birmingham, Edinburgh, Dubai and other developed countries, passengers at the three major airports of Pakistan would be able to avoid the hassle of queues and will be able to easily sail through the automated self-service immigration barriers.

According to the immigration sources, only the passengers having an e-passport will be able to use the e-gates facility.