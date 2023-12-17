Kendall Jenner opts to vacay without Bad Bunny in Aspen

Kendall Jenner hints at break up with Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner is having her time, but without her infamous beau Bad Bunny, hinting at a breakup.



This weekend, Kendall Jenner took a plane to Aspen. Although she seems to be having a great time with her friends in Colorado, wethe Puerto Rican rapper didn’t seemed to be in sight.

The supermodel was initially seen on Friday night strolling down the street with friends David Waltzer and Lauren Perez.

As photographers snapped pictures of the reality TV actress, she was spotted grinning broadly and sporting a large fur coat, pantyhose, and black flats.

Although Jenner looks to be having fun, she hasn't been spotted in photos with her 29-year-old lover Bad Bunny in a while.

According to TMZ-obtained images, Jenner, 28, and Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, were last seen together in public on October 29 when they went out to breakfast in Beverly Hills.

According to the outlet, the rapper was spotted in a formal outfit the morning after the reality star hosted a lavish Halloween party at Chateau Marmont, where she dressed as Marilyn Monroe.

Two weeks later, on November 16, the rapper was seen going out with a companion and maintaining a low profile. Jenner also posted a mysterious statement on Instagram at the same time, to which some admirers said it "sounds like a break up post."

The Kardashians star wrote, "What's meant for me, will simply find me," as the caption for a sunset picture on November 14.



