Leonardo DiCaprio shuffling dates with Vittoria Ceretti, Lottie Moss?

Leonardo DiCaprio dating Vittoria Ceretti, Lottie Moss?

Leonardo DiCaprio seems to be going out with two people at a time.



The actor just got spotted out with model Vittoria Ceretti, after recent partying with Lottie Moss.

The actor, 49, attempted to blend in with the Parisian crowd on Friday by donning his go-to outfit of a black cap, face mask, and bomber jacket.

After exiting a restaurant, Vittoria, 25, was seen trailing closely behind in a black fur coat.

Leo left for France after it was revealed by The Sun that he spent this week in London's Chiltern Firehouse partying with Lottie, 25, thirty years after he had dated her sister Kate Moss, 49.

When they were first seen together in 1993, the model Kate and the Titanic actor were both 19 years old.

Leo and Vittoria went out in France following their August sightings in California. Earlier that month, they were caught kissing and having fun in Ibiza.

The Wolf of Wall Street alum’s habit to dump young ladies in their mid-20s and his affection for them have made him the talk of Tinseltown.

While hosting the 2022 Emmy Awards, even the comedian Kenan Thompson, 45, joked about Leo and the trend he is setting.

He quipped, “Twenty-six is a weird age in Hollywood.

“I mean, you’re young enough to play a high school student but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”