Bella Ramsey reveals how neurodivergence helped in their acting career

Bella Ramsey reflects on neurodivergence and link with acting career

Bella Ramsey has recently weighed in on neurodivergence, revealing how it helped their acting career.



In a new interview with The Independent, Ramsey, who uses they/them pronouns, said, “I wouldn’t be an actor if it wasn’t for my neurodivergence.”

“It’s just a part of me and it’s incredibly helpful in terms of acting,” remarked the 20-year-old.

The Last of Us star explained, “One of my things is that I have insane levels of visual perception compared to all the other things.”

“I’ve been watching people and absorbing everything since I was really young, all these characters that I play, there’s an element of them that’s already inside me because I’ve seen someone be that before,” stated Ramsey.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Game of Thrones actress shared they hated “feeling separate from the adult cast” because of restrictions placed on child stars.

They told the outlet, “Being a kid actor, I didn’t like the separation.”

“The thing I hated the most was being patronised. I didn’t like the fact that I could only be on set for a certain amount of time, and had to go and do tutoring,” continued Ramsey.

The Time star mentioned, “I get why the hours protections for child actors are phenomenally important but I hated feeling like I was lesser or separate from the adult cast.”

Ramsey shared, “I wasn’t intimidated by going onto a set with a load of people twice, three times my age.”

“As I’ve grown up, I’ve learnt that I have autonomy to stand up for myself and for other younger people that I work with now,” she maintained.

Ramsey added, “I want to enable them to advocate for themselves in the way that people older than me taught me to advocate for myself!”