Kevin Costner and Jewel spearhead the year's unlikely celebrity romances

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has confirmed his new relationship with singer Jewel, just a few months after parting ways with his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner.

The actor and the musician reportedly became romantically involved during a getaway in the Caribbean shortly after Costner's high-profile divorce.

Reports surfaced earlier this month, detailing their cozy moments on Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Costner, who was present for a tennis fundraiser benefiting Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation, and the singer were observed sitting in close proximity, sparking speculation about their burgeoning romance.

Allegedly, the two stars spent over a week together, displaying flirtatious behavior, leading to the conclusion that they are now officially dating.

Sources also suggest that Costner and Jewel departed the Caribbean event together, having been inseparable throughout the duration of their time on the island.

According to insiders, the duo holds each other in high esteem and seem to complement each other in various aspects of their lives.



Having moved in similar social circles for years, friends of the pair expressed surprise that their connection hadn't evolved into a romantic one sooner.

An insider disclosed to Us Weekly that the two met in what can be described as an 'organic' manner, with Kevin's passion for his band, Modern West, serving as the catalyst for their introduction.