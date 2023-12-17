Kourtney Kardashian lans to make baby Rocky's Christmas 'extra special'

Kourtney Kardashian shares her excitement for baby Rocky's first Christmas.

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, are diligently working to ensure their first Christmas with their newborn son, Rocky Thirteen, is nothing short of extraordinary.

Following the recent arrival of their baby boy in November, the 44-year-old celebrity is said to be expressing immense joy, declaring that she has 'already received the best gift this year.'

Sources close to the couple revealed to Us Weekly that Kourtney is actively engaged in making this festive season exceptionally memorable.

The star has kicked off the holiday celebrations by introducing an Elf on the Shelf tradition for everyone in the family, including her newborn son.

Travis Barker and the children have reportedly been actively involved in the decorating process and have enthusiastically joined in the holiday shopping for gifts.

An insider shared, "It’s a magical time for the whole family, and Kourtney and Travis feel so blessed."

Less than a month after Rocky's birth, the TV personality showcased a creative touch to the holiday spirit by filming a cardboard sled adorned with Elf on the Shelf dolls 'sledding' down paper plates.

The festive scene was accompanied by a large, glowing Christmas tree, yet to be adorned with ornaments.