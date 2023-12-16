Jason Momoa on ‘respecting the culture’ of communities impacted by Maui wildfires

Jason Momoa on having the proper respect while helping people affected by devastating wildfire

Jason Momoa has recently urged people to help communities affected by Maui wildfires this Holiday season.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the Aquaman star said, “The biggest thing is to educate yourself.”

Jason pointed out that people who wanted to provide aid should “have the proper respect” while doing so.

“I think that's the big thing in Hawaii,” continued the 44-year-old.

Jason stated, “It's just respecting the culture, respecting the people who need the space.”

After the devastating wildfire, the actor mentioned, “I waited for my family to be invited in properly. Respect the culture.”

Earlier in August, Jason took to social media and informed his followers about the fires that was reported to be one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in over a century.

Jason told the outlet, “I've been doing everything from [my platforms] to go to People's Fund of Maui, because I know it's going… directly to families.”

Jason further said that all of his proceeds from his collaboration go directly to families impacted by the fires.

“I like being able to give something that people can buy, [or] share from afar. Shoppers looking to make a positive difference can take that home,” he remarked.

Jason pointed out, “Hawaii's been a big place to make movies, but not really to highlight Hawaiian stories.

“This has been my dream to be able to get the money to pull off something at that level. Now, we've just got to get people to watch it,” he added.