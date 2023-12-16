King Charles sets conditions for Prince Harry's return to royal family

King Charles seems 'reluctant' to meet with his youngest son Prince Harry as he has lost trust in the Duke of Sussex.



The monarch has reportedly set conditions for any possible meetings with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the future.

The 75-year-old monarch won't meet with the Duke unless his three demands are met because there is 'very little trust' between the father-son duo.



Any chance of a reunion is likely to be quashed unless the King can meet his son with three protections in place, a source told Express UK.



"If there will be a meeting, it will have to be done properly with aides and officials present, and everything documented with minutes taken."



Omid Scobie, said to be close friend of Harry and Meghan, has appeared to strengthen the narrative of the California-based couple in his new book Endgame, which worked as fuel to the fire in the ongoing tense situation.

However, some still believe that Harry and Meghan could soon reunite with the royal family as they have made up their minds to bury the hatchet with their royal relatives.

On the other hand , a PR expert claims that the will be 'putting on a brave face' to ensure he can reconcile with Harry and his family, adding that the monarch will use his years of diplomatic experience to secure a peace deal with the Sussexes.

Some royal experts also suggested the recent allegations made in Omid Scobie's book, while not helpful to the peace process, are not likely to affect the King's commitment to reconcile with his son.