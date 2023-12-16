Kate Middleton swallows her pride in respect of King Charles

Kate Middleton reportedly makes phone call to Meghan Markle at King Charles's request

Kate Middleton, whose name was being dragged through the mud again, has reportedly reached out to Meghan Markle to 'clear the air' after racism allegations.



The Princess of Wales has seemingly swallowed her pride in respect of her father-in-law King Charles as she reportedly made a phone call to Prince Harry's wife Meghan even after being disgraced by the Duchess in the past.



It emerges after Omid Scobie's new book Endgame's Dutch version accidently revealed names of the alleged royals who had raised concerns about Harry and Meghan's son Archie's skin tone, seemingly confirming the Duchess claims she made in her 2021 tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"Shortly after the book’s allegations came out, Kate reached out to Meghan to clear the air," says the insider, adding that the phone call actually came at the monarch's request.



"It was humiliating for Kate that Harry and Meghan would [allegedly] accuse her of something so horrific," a royal insider tells In Touch.

"No one would blame Kate for never speaking to them again," said the insider while discussing the latest public smear and all of the other things the future Queen Consort's in-laws have said in interviews and in Harry’s memoir, 'Spare'.



Explaining why the King forced her beloved daughter-in-law to do so, the insider said: "This feud has gotten so unseemly and out of hand, it’s starting to overshadow his reign and the entire monarchy. He wants to heal the rift once and for all."



As William had refused to speak to his younger brother Harry on the issue, the King had no other option, the source added: "Charles forced Kate to become his peacemaker. She agreed, because when it comes to the royal family, Kate has always taken her duties seriously, she does what she is told."



Princess Kate made the call anyway. "Their talk was four years in the making, and obviously it wasn’t easy, because who knows what could end up being leaked from their private conversations?” the insider notes.

Kate Middleton may have grudgingly put the past behind her out of loyalty to the royal family, but her husband Prince William does not seem to forgive Harry for the way he's thrown the Princess under the bus.