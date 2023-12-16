Leigh-Anne Pinnock offers rare update on Little Mix reunion

Little Mix Leigh-Anne Pinnock makes SHOCKING revelation

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 32, confirmed the reunion of the band Little Mix, dishing on the squad’s future after they disbanded in 2022.

While conversing with The Sun at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, Pinnock shared that the girls are focusing on their respective careers, promising that the 'reunion' is still in the works.

The icon affirmed, “We definitely will [reunite]. But I mean, we've literally been solo for like two seconds and the other guys haven't even released yet, you know?”

She went on to comment on the girls’ schedule explaining that each of them has a lot on their plate and are still in the midst of seeking opportunities.

The musician also shed light on their journey as a band following the departure of Jesy Nelson back in 2020, adding: "So we have like time that we need to just be on our own. I guess."

Leigh-Anne continued: "We always said that and joked about like featuring on each other’s albums, but I definitely feel like we're enjoying this time on our own you know to like grow and but yeah, I mean never say never."

The singer joined the band alongside Perrie Edwards, Jade Thrilwall, and Jesy Nelson in 2011 on British television music competition, X Factor.

Nelson ended up quitting the band in 2020, and the remaining trio decided to go on a hiatus two years later.