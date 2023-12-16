Prince William, Kate Middleton oppose royal parenting trend with bold move

Prince William, Kate Middleton oppose 'royal parenting trend' with major step

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been lauded for being doting parents to their three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5.

Recently, Princess Kate took her kids to volunteer at the Windsor Baby Bank for charitable work ahead of Christmas.

Speaking of the couple's efforts to involve their little ones in royal events, journalist Roberta Fiorito said, "I felt such an authenticity between Kate and her children, it speaks to her level of involvement as a parent, and William’s, too, just that the kids seem to have a really strong relationship."

The host of Royally Obsessed claimed that William and Kate opposed the royal parenting tradition with their own style.

In response to her remarks, royal commentator Tom Quinn said, "I think really, the biggest change in child-raising in the Royal Family, has happened with Kate and William."

Reportedly, William and his brother Prince Harry grew up with their nannies as it was the norm of the royal family.

Tom continued, "I think, everything will change, they’ve both been much more involved with the practical business of caring for the children, and I should say, there’s been a lot of resistance in the Royal Family to that..."

"All of these efforts to persuade them to do much more of what’s historically been done, even though everyone knows it’s damaging."