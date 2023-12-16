COAS Asim Munir discusses Kashmir, Gaza issues in meeting with UN chief

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir (left) meets UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: After meeting senior United States officials in Washington, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir called on the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss issues pertaining to Kashmir and Gaza, said the military’s media wing Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief is in the US on his official maiden visit during which he held meetings with Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other high-ranking defence officials in Washington.

Gen Asim's meeting with Antonio Guterres took place at the UN headquarters in New York, the statement read. During his interaction, the COAS particularly highlighted the ongoing Kashmir and Gaza issues.

The army chief said that peace in South Asia will remain elusive until a peaceful solution to the longstanding Kashmir Dispute is found in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He also condemned unilateral and illegal Indian efforts to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir, as it is in violation of the UNSC resolutions.

While reiterating Pakistan’s stance on the Palestine issue, Gen Asim urged the UN chief to mobilise the international community for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza to prevent the unfolding human tragedy and highlighted that an enduring solution to the issue lies in the two-state solution.

He particularly shared deep concerns over the plight of the innocent civilians who are being brutally targeted and are not being provided with sufficient humanitarian relief.

Upon arrival, Antonio Guterres warmly welcomed the army chief and appreciated the contributions made by the Pakistan Army and contingents of the law enforcement agencies who have remained committed to the peace and stability of the world, the ISPR said.

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s continuous support to the UN in all its earnest efforts.