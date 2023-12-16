General Hospital bags six trophies at 50th Daytime Emmy Awards: Details

General Hospital bags six trophies at 50th Daytime Emmy Awards

General Hospital bagged six trophies at the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, December 15.

The medical drama series stole the night by winning outstanding drama series.

Executive producer Frank Valentini shared his excitement during acceptance speech, saying, “This is really a special night and I feel very appreciative and a little anxious.”

“We'd like to dedicate this to Sonya Eddy and N'Neka Garland, we love you so much,” he expressed.

Eddy won the supporting actress honor as head nurse Epiphany Johnson on the ABC show, while Robert Gossett, who plays Marshall Ashford on the show, accepted the supporting actor award.

In addition, Eden McCoy bagged the trophy for being the outstanding “younger performer” as Josslyn Jacks.

The actress, whose mother died of cancer in November, shared a heartfelt speech as she went on to say: “This is for and because of my mother."

“It's not lost on me what an absolute privilege it is to be able to do something, not only I like to do but love to do for a living, and I love what I do. It's really easy to be grateful on nights like this, but I am grateful every day.”

Susan Lucci dominated the night as she accepted the Lifetime Achievement Honor for playing Erica Kane for almost four decades.

The actress, 76, bagged the nominations 18 times in the lead actress category before winning her first in 1999.

“She's the leading lady of daytime,” Shemar Moore shouted.

Thorsten Kaye and MacInnes Wood of The Bold and Beautiful also won lead acting honors at the ceremony.

Wood accepted her third trophy for her role as Steffy Forrester and described her time on the show as a “thrilling” experience.

The actress gushed, “Wow! Awesome! Oh my gosh,” adding, “I'm so grateful for this ride.”

Kaye, also known as Ridge Forrester, wasn’t there in person to accept the award.

His co-star John McCook accepted the award on his behalf and shared, “Thorsten would have thanked me because I help him through everything.”