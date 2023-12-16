Emma Stone lights up as she spots Andrew Garfield at ‘Poor Things’ screening

Despite breaking up years ago, Emma Stone seemingly lit up when she saw ex Andrew Garfield at the screening of her new movie, Poor Things.



In fan captured videos on social media, the actress, 35, who dated Garfield, 40, for four years before splitting in October 2015, seemingly acknowledged him from the front of the stage.

In one of the videos Stone can be seen pointing to someone in the crowd while on stage and in another one she was seen signalling in Garfield’s direction when she was walking out. She appeared to send a flying kiss in his direction.

Eagle-eyed fans also filmed one video of the actor interacting with people from Stone’s team while sitting in the theatre.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield dated for four years before splitting in 2015

The former couple began dating in 2011 when they co-starred in the 2011 film The Amazing Spider-Man as Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy. However, the couple has remained friendly over the years.



The Social Network actor told Variety in 2017 about his relationship with Stone, “We care about each other so much, and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing.”

He added, “There’s so much love between us and so much respect. … I’m her biggest fan as an artist.”

Garfield also noted in 2022 that he and Stone are still in contact as he shared her reaction to his Spider-Man: No Way Home appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“Emma kept on texting me,” he said. “She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about!’ She was like, ‘Shut up, just tell me,’ And like, I honestly… I kept it going, even with her, it’s hilarious. And then she saw it and was like, ‘You’re a jerk!’”

Following her split from Garfield, Stone met comedy writer Dave McCary in 2016 when she hosted Saturday Night Live. The pair wedded in 2020 and welcomed their first child in March 2021.

