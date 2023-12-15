Emily Blunt gushes over her co-star Tom Cruise, calls him ‘a doll’

Emily Blunt speaks up about Edge of Tomorrow co-star Tom Cruise

Emily Blunt has recently gushed over Edge of Tomorrow co-star Tom Cruise, calling him “a doll” to her.



Speaking at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Thursday, Blunt shared her experience of working with Cruise in the 2014 sci-fi action movie.

While talking about getting in shape for her role at the time, Blunt revealed that Cruise “helped tighten the screws on everyone when it comes to what you think you’re capable of”.

“And because he can do everything and wants to do everything, it makes you want to meet him where he is at,” explained The Devil Wears Prada actress.

Blunt remarked, “Tom is so inspiring. Such a doll to me.”

“He is so gracious. So cute. Oh, so cute. I loved him. Yeah. He was amazing,” continued the actress.

Blunt also praised Cruise as she disclosed, he would make sure to involve her with much of the movie’s production.

The actress stated, “We were sort of writing the third act as we went. And again, sometimes the best movies, they're born out of that chaos.”

“And I think I thought it was going to be sort of boys’ club and [Cruise] brought me into every script meeting, every single decision,” she added.

Meanwhile, Blunt also showed interest for a sequel on an August episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“There was [a sequel script] that [filmmaker Doug Liman] kind of slithered over to me. I mean, I would love to make it a reality but I just don’t know when or how. And how many Mission: Impossibles does [Cruise] need?” she continued.

Blunt pointed out, “I'm so ready [for a sequel.] I'm not the impediment, I promise.”