Sharon Osbourne expresses regret over having her third facelift

Sharon Osbourne shares her thoughts on her last facelift

Sharon Osbourne has recently expressed her regret over having a facelift in October 2021.



In a new interview with The Times, The Talk host said, “That was the worst thing that I ever did. I looked like Cyclops.”

“I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected.”

Elaborating on why she went for the surgery, Sharon revealed, “Vanity. Ego. ‘Oh, you look great for your age.’”

“I know what I really look like. When I look in the mirror, I see the real me,” stated Sharon.

Elsewhere in her interview, Sharon opened up about shedding weight after she started using type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic.

“Everybody was on it and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll have a bit of that.’ And so, this is the outcome,” she told the outlet.

Sharon pointed out, “It’s been a year in December since I started to diet and I’ve lost 42 lbs. I can’t seem to put weight back on, which is a luxury, but also it’s like, be careful what you wish for.”

Earlier this year, Sharon spoke to The Sun and shared that she was done with plastic surgery after the procedure.

“That one put me off and it frightens me,” remarked Sharon.

The television personality added, “I really pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more. Time is against me I cannot have another facelift.”