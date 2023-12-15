James Haskell criticizes estranged wife Chloe Madeley, jokes about divorce settlement

The athlete opened up about his relationship with Chloe - from whom he split in September

James Haskell, 38, criticized his estranged wife Chloe Madeley during a live show joking that she won't receive any money in their divorce.

The former rugby union player, 38, appeared in Bath on Friday for the last of a 17-show run of World Cup Afterparty: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly - a live version of his rugby podcast shared insights into his relationship with Chloe, from whom he separated in September.

Joined by podcast co-hosts Mike Tindall and Alex Payne, the athlete opened sad she is unreasonable, overly critical and insensitive, and unfair in arguments.

He humorously claimed to be hiding money offshore to avoid paying her, adding that he had no money left due to being "cancelled" since the split.

James began the two-hour show with a rant about the divorce, addressing the audience by saying: 'First of all, ladies and gentlemen, I can see some of you doing it already very unsubtly - please, no filming of this show. I'm in the papers enough at the moment!'

Despite the public remarks, the couple continues to live together while co-parenting their 16-month-old daughter Bodhi. Chloe shared a pub lunch date photo on Instagram, emphasizing their amicable co-parenting.