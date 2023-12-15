Timothée Chalamet's ‘Wonka’ takes bite out of box office

Timothée Chalamet's take on Willy Wonka has proven to be a box office draw, whipping up a sweet $3.5 million in previews for Warner Bros.' Wonka on Thursday night.

The figure bodes well for the film's opening weekend prospects, as family-friendly holiday releases often see strong legs throughout the season.

Wonka serves as a prequel to Roald Dahl's classic children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, exploring the origins of the enigmatic candymaker.

Chalamet, who has become a box office darling in recent years, takes over the iconic role from Gene Wilder in the 1971 film adaptation.

The film boasts a star-studded supporting cast, including Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant, and Rowan Atkinson. Director Paul King, best known for the Paddington films, brings his whimsical touch to the story, promising a visually stunning and heartwarming adventure.

Early reviews for Wonka have been mixed, with some praising Chalamet's performance and the film's visual spectacle, while others criticizing its deviations from the source material.

However, the strong preview numbers suggest that audiences are eager to see Chalamet's take on the beloved character.

Wonka is poised to be a major player in the holiday box office, facing off against Disney's Avatar: The Way of Water and Sony's Bullet Train.

With its family-friendly appeal and star power, Wonka has the potential to be a box office hit and a critical darling.