Kashmir was never part of India and never will be: PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar addressing a press conference (left) alongside AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar-ul-Haq. — PID

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said Friday that Kashmir was never a part of India and it never will be.



"No court can decide the future of Kashmiris," the interim premier told media persons in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK) Muzaffarabad district.

Indian Supreme Court has validated the Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to abrogate the semi-autonomous status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The court ruled that Article 370, which guaranteed special status to IIOJK, was a temporary provision, declaring the occupied territory an integral part of the country.

The Indian CJP-led bench held that the occupied territory became an integral part of India "which is evident from Article 1 and 370 of the constitution".

The top court also upheld the Indian government's decision to abrogate the disputed region's semi-autonomous status, stating that the IIOJK "does not have internal sovereignty".

In his presser today, the premier further said that Pakistan would not accept any unilateral action regarding IIOJK, which is an internationally recognised disputed territory.

PM Kakar said the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute lies only in a plebiscite in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He said no Indian court or assembly can decide the future of the Kashmiris.

The prime minister said India's illegal and unilateral actions in IIOJK have only further given stimulation to the Kashmiri freedom struggle.

He said the Indian stance on Kashmir has not been accepted by the world community.

The PM said Pakistan considers the residents of IIOJK as potential citizens of Pakistan.

“We will not allow the trampling of their rights,” he added.