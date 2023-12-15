Prince Harry receives good news from UK court in phone hacking lawsuit

Prince Harry has scored a major win against Mirror Group Newspapers over claims that the publication resorted to unlawful means, including hacking his phone, to gather information.



The Duke of Sussex received £140,000 ($180,000) in damages after High Court judge Justice Timothy Fancourt discovered the extent of phone hacking by the publisher of the Daily Mirror spanning across many years.

It was noted that the newspaper resorted to unlawful means to compile information in 15 of 33 articles presented in the court.

Fancourt also said that the former royal’s personal phone was targeted on several occasions, including between 2003 and 2009, adding the illegal route was ‘extensively’ utilized from 2006 to 2011.



Following the verdict, a spokesperson for MGN expressed lament over the ‘historical wrongdoing,’ and said, "We welcome today’s judgment that gives the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago.”

"Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologise unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid appropriate compensation."

Prince Harry made history in June after he himself appeared in court to testify against the publications, as well as faced cross-examination over the course of two days.

