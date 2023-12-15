Selena Gomez packs on PDA with boyfriend Benny Blanco in latest snaps

Selena Gomez shared a series of favourite moments from her recent trip to New York, featuring birthday girl Taylor Swift and her new love interest, Benny Blanco.

The songstress, who recently confirmed her budding romance with the record producer during a social media rant, dropped intimate photos with Benny.

In the first shared picture, Selena can be seen enjoying with her close pal Swift on the occasion of her 34th birthday.

The carousel of images also included the Calm Down singer watching an episode of How I Met Your Mother, a beautiful New York skyline, an adorable photo of her from a coffee outlet and a breakfast date with friends.

However, one picture that grabbed the attention of her fans was the PDA-filled moment with her boyfriend.

Amid the blooming relationship of the new couple, a source close to Gomez revealed to the US Weekly, "Selena hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time."

The report further stated, "Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together."

Speaking of her family's reaction, the insider shared, "Selena’s family absolutely approves of this relationship and they’re thrilled to see her so happy and in love."