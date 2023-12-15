Maren Morris gets candid about ‘traumatic’ split from husband Ryan Hurd

file footage

Maren Morris spoke out about her separation with husband Ryan Hurd in a recent interview with Howard Stern.



The 33-year-old singer filed for divorce on the grounds of ‘irreconcilable differences’ in October after five years of marriage.

During an appearance on Stern’s titular show on SiriusXM on Wednesday, Dec. 13, Morris clarified that the divorce procession is ‘ongoing’ and the estranged couple hasn’t officially split.

“I would like [the divorce] to sort of wrap up,” the former country star shared.

When Stern asked her for an update on her dating life, the Get the Hell Out of Here singer said, “I don’t have the headspace for that yet,” adding: “But I’m writing so much right now, that’s kind of been my way of dating is just through song.”

In the divorce filing, Morris submitted a complaint to a Tennessee court, claiming she and Hurd were “unable to live together successfully as husband and wife.”

The singer also asked for child support from Hurd for their three-year-old son.

During the interview, the Grammy winner opened up about her postpartum depression and her unhealthy attachment to her work.

Morris also revealed she was rejected from several major singing competition shows, including American Idol, America’s Got Talent and The Voice.