Meghan Markle seemed 'tense' at Netflix event prior to 'Endgame' claims

Meghan Markle seemed 'tense' at Netflix's event days before 'Endgame' claims

Meghan Markle once again became the centre of attention as her new photos from Netflix's special screening of The After were released.

The Duchess of Sussex, who turned a moderator for the event, appeared "tense" days before the release of Omid Scobie's claims against the royal family in his book Endgame.

As per The Mirror, body language expert Judi James claimed that the former Suits actress reflected her "inner tension" during her appearance on-stage.

She said, "We shouldn't underestimate the effort Meghan is putting in to look poised and confident here, but despite that I think she still ends up looking tense."

Speaking of Meghan's chic brown suit, the expert further shared, "Her outfit looks deliberately low-key and her overall pose is an unusual one for Meghan when she appears on any stage."

Judi further added that she unfolded her hands in the shared pictures, suggesting some inner tension.

"Her fingertips touch each other point-on here, which is a polite-looking precision ritual without any trace of feelings of relaxation," she said.

For the unversed, in the Dutch version of Omid's book, the royal author allegedly revealed names of two royal figures who were involved in racist conversations about Harry and Meghan's son Archie.

Meghan and Prince Harry's deafening silence over the "racist royals" controversy raised concerns.