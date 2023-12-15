Inside Taylor Swift's 34th star-studded birthday bash

Taylor Swift expresses gratitude for lovely birthday wishes

Taylor Swift celebrated her 34th birthday bash with Hollywood A-listers and close friends in New York City on December 13, 2023.



The pop megastar took to her Instagram handle and shared a few beautiful moments from her special day featuring her pals, including Zoë Kravitz, Blake Lively, Sabrina Carpenter, Antoni Porowski, Jack Antonoff, the Haim sisters, Gigi Hadid, Abigail Anderson and more.

The Lover singer wrote, "Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday."

However, Swift's fans noticed her boyfriend Travis Kelce's absence from her birthday party.

As per People, the NFL athlete couldn't make it to the bash due to his practice sessions before the Kansas City Chiefs match with the New England Patriots on Sunday.

In the wake of her birthday, Swift also released an extended version of her blockbuster concert film The Eras Tour on popular streaming platforms for a limited time period.

Taking to Instagram, the Bad Blood singer shared a promo of her concert film, inviting fans to watch her magnificent performances at home.



The promo read, "The wait is over, watch Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour extended version at home with three performances not seen in theatres."

The Grammy winning singer informed her fans that the digital version of the movie also included her live renditions of iconic songs like, Wildest Dreams, The Archer and Long Live.