Lala Kent clears the air on shady Ariana Madix ‘god’ comment

Lala Kent is not 'jealous' of Ariana Madix

Lala Kent admitted to being a “fan” of Ariana Madix amid getting criticised for being “jealous” of her Vanderpump Rules colleague.



The reality star maintains that she isn't "jealous" of Ariana Madix, her co-star on Vanderpump Rules, who has been thriving in her career since her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval's affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss was revealed.

"I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly becomes God," Kent is heard saying in the newly released trailer for Season 11, which will debut in January.

She then made fun of those on Instagram who believed she was jealous of Madix's achievements before addressing the matter on Wednesday via an Amazon Live.

“I have always been a fan of hers. I think that that shows throughout the years,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder, 33, debunked the rumours.

“Have we had our ups and downs? Absolutely. But to see my friend thrive after such heartbreak? I am so happy for her, and I am so proud of her.”

Despite Madix's loss in Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, Kent stated her friend was "as talented as it gets" and that she "belonged" there.

The single mother has similar thoughts about 38-year-old Madix being cast as Roxy Hart in the Broadway production of "Chicago."

She declared that the Something About Her co-owner "deserves everything that is coming her way" and pressed on the reason, "The girl can dance, the girl has pipes, the girl can act."

Kent claims that her comment in the teaser for the next season was "taken out of context" and that viewers will be shocked she made it.

The stunning brunette took sure to clarify that she is completely unaffected by the discussion surrounding her allegedly indecent remark.

“That’s what the trailer is meant to do. It riled everyone up, everyone is talking about the trailer, everyone is giving their feedback, people are arguing in the comments section — that’s what we want.”

“The second no one has an opinion on the television we’re making, we no longer have a show,” she added.

Further pressing, the star added, “So whether ya love me, ya can’t stand me, you think I’m incredible or you think I’m jealous, it’s all the same to me. My name stays in your mouth. I want Ariana’s name to stay in your mouth. I want you to eat and breathe Vanderpump Rules.”