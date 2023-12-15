The Crown's Meg Bellamy discusses role as Kate Middleton with co-stars Ed McVey, Luther Ford

The last six episodes, set to release on Netflix feature Meg as Kate, Ed as William, and Luther Ford as Prince Harry

On Thursday's This Morning, Meg Bellamy from The Crown, along with co-stars Ed McVey and Luther Ford, discussed their roles in the series.

The 21-year-old actress, portraying a young Kate Middleton, admitted not remembering the real-life events depicted in the final season, affecting their performances.

The last six episodes, set to release on Netflix on December 14, feature Meg as Kate, Ed as William, and Luther Ford as Prince Harry.

The series explores key moments in the relationship between the now-Prince and Princess of Wales during their university years.

Meg mentioned, 'We were babies; we don't really remember anything from the actual real-life events of this series.'

Netflix teased a preview of the moment when Prince William first noticed Kate Middleton at a St Andrew's charity fashion show in 2002, showing a young William captivated by his future wife.