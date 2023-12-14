King Charles looks fit and fab in brand new picture

The royal family delighted fans as they shared a new smashing photo of King Charles on Thursday.
The monarch looks dashing in a navy blue suit as he toured the Royal Courts of Justice in central London to recognise 'the work of the judiciary and its constitutional commitment to the rule of law.'
The 75-year-old's new photo, shared by the royal family's official social media account on Thursday, was enough to dismiss rumours about his health and fitness.
Th King's new picture comes after Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle was seen sharing stage with British actor David Oyelowo and photographer Misan Harriman in new photos from a Netflix surprise event.
The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning in a chic brown ensemble, moderating a screening of Netflix's short film, "The After".
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are so in love when in Kansas City
Judge Justice Fancourt is likely to give his verdict on Prince Harry’s hacking claim Friday
Barbra Streisand expresses her elation for receiving this prize, according to press statement
Sundance taps Oscar nominee for Visionary Award, two new films
Sparkling clouds, stars and a crescent moon were going with Taylor Swift all over the nigh on her birthday
Is Camila Cabello new 'Senorita' for Drake? Are the two dating?