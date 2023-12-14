Barbra Streisand will be honoured with 2024’s SAG Lifetime Achievement Award

Barbra Streisand sets to receive 2024’s SAG Lifetime Achievement Award

Barbra Streisand will reportedly be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award by the Screen Actors Guild.



On December 14, SAG-AFTRA revealed that Barbara is selected for SAG Life Achievement Award at the upcoming 30th SAG Awards ceremony, which will be held on February 24, 2024.

In a press statement, Barbara has expressed her elation for receiving this honour by her fellow actors.

She said, “Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew’s Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen,” via PEOPLE.

“The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine. Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true,” continued the 81-year-old.

Barbara added, “This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire.”

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher called Barbara “an icon and unparalleled talent, a force of nature who has seamlessly woven her brilliance through the fabric of our industry” in a statement issued by the guild on Thursday.

“From her earliest days captivating audiences on Broadway to her unforgettable roles in cinematic classics like Funny Girl, The Way We Were, and A Star Is Born, Barbra's ability to inhabit her characters with authenticity is nothing short of extraordinary,” explained the president.

Fran stated, “Barbara’s enduring career is a testament to her genuine performances, connecting with audiences on a profound level. She is a colossal icon with a relentless work ethic, evolving with each stage of her remarkable journey.”