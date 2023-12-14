Barbra Streisand will be honoured with 2024’s SAG Lifetime Achievement Award

Barbra Streisand will reportedly be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award by the Screen Actors Guild.
On December 14, SAG-AFTRA revealed that Barbara is selected for SAG Life Achievement Award at the upcoming 30th SAG Awards ceremony, which will be held on February 24, 2024.
In a press statement, Barbara has expressed her elation for receiving this honour by her fellow actors.
She said, “Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew’s Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen,” via PEOPLE.
“The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine. Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true,” continued the 81-year-old.
Barbara added, “This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire.”
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher called Barbara “an icon and unparalleled talent, a force of nature who has seamlessly woven her brilliance through the fabric of our industry” in a statement issued by the guild on Thursday.
“From her earliest days captivating audiences on Broadway to her unforgettable roles in cinematic classics like Funny Girl, The Way We Were, and A Star Is Born, Barbra's ability to inhabit her characters with authenticity is nothing short of extraordinary,” explained the president.
Fran stated, “Barbara’s enduring career is a testament to her genuine performances, connecting with audiences on a profound level. She is a colossal icon with a relentless work ethic, evolving with each stage of her remarkable journey.”
